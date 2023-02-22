National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commissioned a Distress Call Centre (DCC), for corps members to alert the authorities in cases of danger.

The NYSC director-general, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, announced the development while briefing the press on the preparedness of the Scheme for the forthcoming 2023 general election, yesterday.

He gave the emergency numbers as 6972, explaining that the creation of the centre is to enhance the security and safety of corps members.

Ahmed said once the centre receives a call from any corps member, they will get the issue and location of the caller and immediately alert security agents in that area for quick response.

He also warned corps members against receiving gifts or any form of financial inducement from politicians during the 2023 general election, noting that the scheme, in partnership with security agencies, has adequate security for corps members.

The NYSC boss further charged the corps members to do everything within the established laws in the course of their duty.

“Those who are going to participate in this election have already been trained, guidelines have also been given to them, they’re well informed and are willing to give their best.

“I have gone to meet with the security agencies since I took over and every hand is on deck to make sure corps members are self.

“The NYSC officials on their own have sensitise the corps members on the importance of their security and maintaining the ethics of the election,” the DG said. He said over 200,000 corps members have been deployed for the election.