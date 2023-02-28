The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has expressed concern over the non-transmission of the results of yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Portal, after the collation of the results at the various polling units across the country.

They also warned INEC not to tamper with election results stressing that the will of Nigerians as expressed through the votes cast yesterday, across the country, must be upheld.

SMBLF said it is disturbed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to Nigerians and the International community of holding free, fair and credible elections may have been undermined by the actions and inactions of INEC.

The leaders stated this in a jointly signed statement, leader Chief Edwin K. Clark; Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo;

president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Pogu Bitrus; secretary-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Amb. Okey Emuchay.

The statement said, “Suffice to say that INEC failed to adhere to critical provisions of the amended Electoral Act, with several reports of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) challenges, the delay in upholding the results and excuses of server hutches.

“There were also cases of outright voter intimidation in parts of the country, particularly, in Lagos, where people were allegedly prevented from voting, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been silent on the occurrences.

“Most worrisome are the suggestions that the delay in uploading results to the INEC Portal was deliberate; to provide certain persons opportunities to alter the election results, with Lagos state and Delta state repeatedly cited.

“These situations are unacceptable and should not be allowed. We warn INEC not to tamper with the results; the will of Nigerians as expressed through the votes cast yesterday, across the country, must be upheld.

the people stand, in the interest of peace and stability.

“There were high hopes that INEC would do a good job, unfortunately, it appears that the electoral body was not prepared to conduct credible elections.

“SMBLF cautions the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu not to pour scorn on his hard earned reputation, due to pressure from desperate politicians. Nigeria is greater than any individual or group,” they said.