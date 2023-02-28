The Member-elect for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discontinue forthwith the ongoing collation of presidential election results, saying the process was unconstitutional.

Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed, said the ongoing collation of results should be halted in view of the alleged compromise of the process and violation of the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

He claimed that the presidential election results being collated was not transmitted directly from polling units but cooked up alleged by some governors.

The member-elect on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), therefore, warned that election result collations should be stopped to prevent invitation to anarchy in the country.

The statement titled, “Stop the Collation Now, Don’t Burn Down Nigeria”, reads in part: “The ongoing collation of presidential election results are unconstitutional and a possible invitation to anarchy that must be averted now by immediate halt. As a constitutional lawyer, foremost advocate for credible election and Spokesman of CUPP, I have come to the conclusion to advise that in the national interest that collation of presidential election results be halted in view of compromise and violation of provision of section 64(4) of the electoral act.

“Clearly, the results being collated were not transmitted directly from the polling units but cooked by rouge governors who were the same elements behind the Omuma magic compromise of the voters register and should be stopped before this illegal throws Nigeria into national confusion.”