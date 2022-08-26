Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s electoral committee for September 10, 2022 elections in Benin City, Edo State, has rolled out its time-table for elections.

The process for a new NFF Executive Committee to replace the Amaju Pinnick-board that has served for eight years will commence properly on Monday, 29th August with the sales of nomination forms, endorsements and return of forms. This particular process will last until Thursday, 8th September 2022.

The screening of candidates will be within two days – Friday, 9th and Saturday, 10th September. On Monday, 12th September, the names of candidates that scaled the screening procedure will be released by the Electoral Committee.

Between Monday, 12th September and Thursday, 15th September, candidates not satisfied with the screening procedure can elect to submit protests while the hearing and determination of the appeals will be done on Friday, 16th and Saturday, 17th September by 12 noon daily.

The Electoral Committee will release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, 19th September, with campaigning by the successful candidates to commence on Tuesday, 20th September and end by midnight on Thursday, 29th September 2022.

3RD NCHB: Niger Utd, Peacocks On Brink Of Dethroning Safety Shooters, Babes

Debutants, Poverty Fighters of Abuja yesterday suffered their second defeat at the ongoing 3rd North Central Handball Championships in Makurdi after losing 28-36 to FRSC Safety Shooters.

Despite the victory, the Shooters are still trailing Niger United in the second position on the log. United dispatched the hosts Benue Buffaloes 31-21 to remain top of the standings on superior goals difference of +85 as against the Shooters +59.

The two teams are still unbeaten in Makurdi and level on 12 points, going to the last day of the week-long tournament ending today.

The two leading sides, Niger United and Safety Shooters will slug it out in the final match at the Aper Aku Stadium to determine who is crowned the men’s champion in Makurdi

In the women category, NSCDC Defender Babes of Abuja heap more misery on hapless Dream Girls of Gboko, who remained rooted to the foot of the log, after losing 25-37; while Plateau Peacocks clinged to top spot by routing Benue Queens 25-12.

The week long championships sponsored by GeorgeOjih foundation is organised under the aegis of the Mega Handball Veterans of Abuja.