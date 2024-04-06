The leadership of All-Electricity Consumer Protection Forum (AECPF) has given the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw its minor review of tariffs in the Band A category or face court action and a protest from its trustees.

The National Coordinator of AECPF, Adeola Samuel – Ilori, who made this known, stated that the body shall challenge the illegality in the court of law and through people’s revolt via peaceful protest, if the electricity company fails to yield to its demand.

Still challenging the justification of their action, Samuel-Ilori stated that Section 116(2)(a) of electricity Act 2023 as amended, emphasising that the provision of the law remains unambiguous as to the process, reasons that must be adduce before consideration can be given to any requests on increase in tariff, be it major review, minor review and extraordinary review.

Similarly, he also referred the NERC to the provision of the paragraph 7 in chapter 3 of regulatory procedures and steps on increase in tariff by NESI remain clear and paragraph 8 (b) which emphasised on consultation that NERC must take with stakeholders before any form of tariff increase.

He also noted that the paragraph nine (9) of the same provision stated that such consultation comment shall be reviewed and collated before seven days before the commission will announce the increase or otherwise.

He said, NERC order on MYTO 2024 has already announced increase in tariff, which put Band A in the average of N120KwpH for Non-MD Band A, MD1 Band A N124KwpH while Band A MD2 was N129KWpH from January 25.

“This announced increase went through the stipulated process in section 116(2)(d) of Electricity Act,2023 and can’t be change along the way with any that has not followed due process.