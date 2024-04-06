President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a management team to serve on the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, this is in line with his determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

They are “managing director/CEO, Akintunde Sawyerr – executive director, finance and administration, Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala and executive director, operations and Mustapha Iyal.

“With the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country,” he added.