The Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has called for continued collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to guard against electricity vandalism in the State.

KERC’s Head of Public Affairs, Alhaji Ali Atabor, made the appeal on Thursday in Lokoja when the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Engr. Ibrahim S. Abdwaaris paid a courtesy visit to the new NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Olumide Aletan.

Engr. Abdwaaris urged the NSCDC to sustain the support and cooperation it has provided for power facilities, emphasising that such collaboration with KERC is key to achieving one of the Corps’ mandates.

He described the NSCDC as a “worthy partner” and credited the corps’ proactive engagement, particularly the Special Task Force team on electricity theft and other related offences, as part of the successes recorded by the Commission in building hope for energy security and investment drive.

Abdwaaris noted that the diligent surveillance and investigative work of NSCDC personnel on the task force has improved the electricity landscape in Kogi State.

The KERC Chairman/CEO urged the NSCDC Commandant to also enhance security around power infrastructure for electricity sustainability in the State, adding that the Corps is best suited to provide the necessary security around critical national assets.

In response, Commandant Aletan pledged to strengthen existing synergy with KERC, stating, “We are partners in progress in the protection of our national assets. We will ensure continuous in-house training for our officers to discharge their lawful duties in accordance with our rules of engagement.

Aletan commended Governor Usman Ododo for his partnership, support, and exemplary leadership, urging the KERC to continue backing the Ododo administration’s visionary governance.

The NSCDC State Commandant also praised Engr. Abdwaaris for his professionalism, commitment, and dedication to regulatory oversight of the electricity sector, urging him to continue the good working relationship with NSCDC to upscale the state electricity market.