Tech Billionaire Elon Musk’s microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter) has increased the subscription price for its Premium+ plan globally, with users in Nigeria set to pay one of the highest fees by 51%.

According to X, the Premium+ subscription, which completely removes ads for users, among other features, will now cost Nigerian users N34,000 monthly, up from N22,550.

This increment varies by country as subscribers in the United States will now pay $16 from the $22 that it was, representing a 37.5% increment,

The European Union prices rose to €21 from €16 monthly, while Canada will see Premium+ rates climb to $29 from $20, a 45% increment.

The company, in a statement announcing the price adjustment, said the increment took effect for new subscribers on December 21, 2024, stating that, “If you’re an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date. See the pricing information in the table below.

“Prices may vary by location, applicable taxes, and your payment method’s fees. For any questions, please message X Premium.”

Explaining the reasons for the price increment, X said the new pricing reflects the increasing changes to the platform, which include Ads-free, more features, and supporting creators.

“Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads,” it added.

However, the price increment did not affect the lower Premium subscription plan which still costs only N3,650 per month in Nigeria and N38,500 annually.