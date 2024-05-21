Aggrieved people of Iloke community in Mopa-Muro local government area of Kogi State have called for the probe of the violation of the rotational arrangement of the Elulu Stool.

They also expressed reservations on the “clandestine installation of the new Elulu of Mopa, Chief Muyiwa Ibeun, by the Mopa Traditional Council (MTC) led by Otunba of Mopa, Oba Saul Olojo, on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Elulu’s Palace.”

The community described the action as illegal and sub-judice as there is a pending suit on the stool before the Kogi State High Court in Koton Karfe.

This was made known to journalists during a press conference held in Abuja yesterday by the aggrieved Ipatia Ruling House represented by Chief Reuben Taiwo Famidele, who called on the state government to investigate the illegality and reverse the action of the MTC in the interest of communal peace and rule of law.

Famidele said there are four ruling houses entitled to the Elulu Stool of Mopa and the first three have had their reigns with the last occupant passing away some months ago.

He said after the death of the last Elulu, it was the turn of Ipatia Ruling House to produce a successor, a development that led to a pending litigation before the Kogi State High Court wherein the selection and nomination process of the next Elulu is being challenged, based on the existing Chieftaincy Rotational Agreement between the four ruling houses in Mopa.

“The High Court had earlier on, in a ruling issued an Interim Order directing all parties to maintain status quo ante. The Otunba of Mopa who is the first defendant before the High Court Koton Karfe, on the 17th day of May, secretly installed the said Muyiwa Ibeun at night wherein selected members of his Traditional Council were present and some who stood against the process were not present based on the existing Order of the Court.

“It is a clear indication of a determined intent of MTC to disrespect the legal process and overturn justice.

“We are surprised by the speed and secrecy associated with the illegal installation event of a first-class Oba, supervising not only Mopa but the entire Mopamuro Traditional Council. This is a desperation taken too far. Ordinarily, a celebration of this magnitude calls for state, national, and global participation. Our suspicion of this is not unconnected to a grand plan by MTC to impose an illegal Elulu on the good people of Mopa before any decision of the court on the matter.

“We reiterate our stand while we await the court decision on this matter, all parties must respect the rule of law and abide by the principles of fairness and justice. While some people are determined to cause chaos and disrupt the peace of the community, we are using this medium to appeal to our highly respected executive governor of Kogi State who is a perfectly decent gentleman to call the troublemakers to order and direct them to respect the rule of law. We also appeal to his excellency to cause an investigation into the illegal coronation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun on the night of 17th May 2024 by Oba Saul Olojo in contravention of the Court Order duly served on him,” Famidele stated.