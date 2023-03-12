A digital wellness educator and pioneer, Oluwatosin Oladode, has advised technology users to embrace it in a manner that improves their lives instead allowing it to destroy themselves.

Olabode in his new book, Digitally Well (Structures And Society In The New Tech Era) which was recently launched in Abuja, said though the concept of technology is not bad, in his interactions with people through his non-profit foundation that provides mental health intervention, he became increasingly aware of how technology in all its forms, especially social media and instant messaging platforms, was impacting young people.

“It started impacting their emotional and psychological well-being, leading to fear of missing out, anxiety and prolonged sadness that mostly led to depression from waiting and wanting to feel among and or live the life, lack of defined identities, and misplaced priorities such as wanting to be accepted before accepting themselves.

“As Neuroscience has shown, lack of support structure is associated with increased mental illness and more,” he said, stressing that those and other associated circumstances would be seen in the book with exercises on how to confront them for better living.

Olabode, a leading conversation on digital wellness across schools, workspaces and personal lives, enjoined readers and ardent technology users to benefit from the book by living digitally well.

Nina Hersher, the chief educational officer and co-founder, Digital Wellness Institute, in the forward, said there is no doubt that readers would see the usefulness of the book as Olabode embodies a refreshing approach that normalises common challenges and focuses on the path forward, the opportunities to reclaim peace of mind and the solutions that unite people.