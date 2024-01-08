The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it will appeal the verdict of an FCT High Court, which imposed N100m fine against the commission over the detention of a former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

LEADERSHIP reports that the court had on Monday declared the detention Emefiele as a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.

However, the EFCC, in a statement on Monday evening, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement of the FCT High Court presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi.

The statement signed by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, read in parts: “Justice O.A. Adeniyi, on Monday, January 8, 2024, fined the Commission after he ruled that the Commission’s detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.”