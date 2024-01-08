President Bola Tinubu, on Monday evening, sacked the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the decision was in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

Those affected were Babatunde Irukera — Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of FCCPC, and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO of BPE.

“The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect,” Ngelale stated.