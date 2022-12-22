Baron of Kingsclere and Member of the Board of Trade and Conservative Peer, Daniel, Lord Hannan, has expressed serious concerns over attempt by the Nigerian Secret Service (DSS) to frame CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism.

The Baron of Kingsclere in statement on Wednesday, December 21, titled, “A Statement From Lord Hannan, the Baron of King, from a Question He Raised in the House of Lords”, while lamenting that Nigeria’s democracy and institutions were under attack, called for obidience to rule of law and independence of public officials.

While lamenting that democracy was in retreat globally, he called on friends of Nigerian democracy, to defend the rule of law in the West African country.

The statement reads, “The rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials: these values matter. They bind us together as Commonwealth nations. I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope. That is why I have raised the issue of the attempt to detain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in Parliament. And that is why I hope that democrats on all sides will join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions in the run-up to the 2023 election – including, of course, the central bank.”