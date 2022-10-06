Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has called for a special care for the mother of quintuplets and her babies.

He made the call yesterday when he visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, where the five babies were born 24 hours earlier.

The governorship candidate said he came to rejoice with the new mother and her family.

Oluomachi Nwojo, a 24-year-old final year student of Forestry and Environmental Management, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), was delivered of the five babies via cesarean section on Tuesday. The multiple births comprised three baby girls and two boys.

Emenike, who was represented by the director-general of his governorship campaign council, Chief Uche Ogboso, congratulated the parents of the quintuplets on the safe delivery of the “bountiful gifts from God.”

He presented gifts of cash, baby formula, beverages and diapers for the care of the young mother and her babies, adding that their birth is a rare occurrence which demands holistic pre-natal and post-natal care.

The governorship hopeful said that the mother and her five babies needed to be assisted so that “the precious gift from God will not bring sorrow” to the family of the quintuplets.

Mr. Nwojo Oru, whose daughter gave birth to the quintuplets, thanked Emenike for coming to the aid of his family even when he didn’t know them, adding that his family was enamoured by his show of love.