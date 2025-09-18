The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has led a high-level simulation exercise to assess the country’s readiness to respond to potential national emergencies and security threats.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), as one of the key stakeholders in the exercise, was present to observe and support the coordination efforts.

A statement posted on the NOA’s Facebook page on Thursday said its Director General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, was ably represented by the Deputy Director, Department of Community Safety and Awareness, Mr Oriasotie Saturday.

Speaking during the exercise, the Director of Rapid Response II, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem, stated that the simulation was designed to test the response capacity of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs) and to enhance their preparedness for effective crisis management.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, expressed confidence in the success of the exercise, noting that the effective crowd control and coordination demonstrated during the simulation reflect the nation’s growing capacity to manage emergency situations.

It added that the coordinated drill exercise brought together key security, emergency, and response agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, NSCDC, Immigration, Fire Service, Road Safety, FEMA, NEMA, as well as representatives from foreign embassies and other stakeholders.