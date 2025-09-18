In a move to dispel rumours of a rift, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed details of a late-night meeting with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to discuss the state’s recently concluded local government elections.

Advertisement

Appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Wike emphasised that the governor was fully involved in the process and that their collaboration remains strong.

He disclosed that he personally drove to the Governor’s residence at 1 am to ensure their discussions were kept private.

“This is what Nigerians should know. The Governor wanted to come and see me. I said, no, ‘you’re the governor.’ I drove to the governor’s house by 1 am,” he said.

He further elaborated on the purpose of the unusual meeting, asserting, “I said, Your Excellency, what do we do? There is nothing that was done that the governor wasn’t part of it.”

Addressing Governor Fubara’s absence during the election period, Wike explained, “Even before the election, the governor travelled. He told me he will not be around because his son had this engagement.”

The former Rivers governor dismissed critics and online commentators, suggesting that much of the speculation stems from disappointed expectations of financial gains from political disputes.

“People just sit somewhere, begin to talk all kinds of things they don’t even know, simply because, you know, all they were expecting is, ‘oh, they’ve not settled.’ Unfortunately, where people will be collecting money is no longer there,” he said.