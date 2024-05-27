Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract with the club after taking them into next season’s Champions League.

The 52-year-old Spaniard has turned Villa around since arriving from Villarreal in October 2022 with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League.

Emery led them to seventh place in his first season in charge and fourth in this campaign.

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club,” said Emery, whose existing deal still had another three years to run.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home.

“We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams,” he said.

Emery also took Villa, the 1982 European Cup champions, to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League this season in their first European campaign for 13 years.

The club’s Chairman Nassef Sawiris said, “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core, and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Aston Villa undoubtedly want to bolster their squad this summer after the superb achievement of reaching the Champions League – but the news that manager Unai Emery has agreed a new five-year contract means they have already captured the most vital signature of all.

Emery extended his current deal until 2027 in April but this was always with the intention of a longer-term extension once the season finished. Villa have wasted no time in tying up their inspirational manager for the future.

The Spaniard has overseen a stunning rejuvenation of Villa since succeeding the sacked Steven Gerrard in October 2022.

Emery’s new contract is a sign of ambition from Villa’s owners but also an indication of the faith he has in them, in partnership with his long-time associate, Villa’s president of football operations Monchi.

The fact that Emery has taken them into the Champions League was beyond fans’ most optimistic expectations this season.

Emery has put Villa ahead of schedule but there will be no complaints as they mix with the Champions League big names for the first time.

They will feel confident of making an impact under a manager with such pedigree in the European environment, one who already has four second-tier Europa League titles to his name.

He has already assumed hero status at Villa Park and it will be a source of joy to everyone at the club that Emery has now signed up until 2029.