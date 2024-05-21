A little more than a year after Eminem and Kim Scott’s daughter, Hailie Jade announced her engagement with Evan McClintock, the two have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, which included the Grammy winner himself.

“Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie shared in an Instagram post featuring photos from the couple’s wedding day. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful celebration.”

And the 28-year-old, who wore a stunning white strapless gown with jaw-dropping floor-length veil, simply found herself lost in the moment during their nuptials.

“So, so many happy tears were shed,” she continued, “laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) enjoyed a father-daughter dance during the occasion, which was held at a lavish venue in Battle Creek, Michigan, the United States.

Hailie and Evan’s new chapter comes after the couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged last February.

“Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the ring emoji. “I love you @evanmcclintock11.”

And though the pair have kept details of their romance largely away from the public eye, Hailie has shared glimpses into her long term relationship with Evan over the years.

In fact, while celebrating Valentine’s Day the previous year, Hailie noted to know how much their bond meant to her, now and forever.