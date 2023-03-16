The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayer has appealed to politicians to shun violence or promote anything that could jeopardise peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians before and after any election.

The monarch made the appeal yesterday in his palace when the Peace Committee headed by Abubakar Mahmoud paid him homage.

Bayero said nothing could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour among political actors. He therefore enjoined them to take politics as a game where there must be winners and losers, adding that those who win should be magnanimous in victory while the so-called losers should demonstrate braveness and accept defeat.

He tasked the security agencies to be neutral and impartial during the Saturday governorship and state assembly election.

Alhaji Bayero said peaceful coexistence was paramount for societal development and cautioned security personnel on the need to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in discharging their responsibilities.

The royal father also urged political party candidates seeking election at all levels to consider Kano first and therefore should not allow their personal interests to influence their political decisions.

He said, as faithful, have a belief that leaders are divine choices and predestined to steer the affairs of the people, hence the need to consider the election process as mere formalities.

He advised the electorate to be law abiding while exercising their franchise and vote for credible leaders of their choice, while bearing in mind that life continues after polls.

Bayero lauded the state government and members of the committee for preaching peace.