The emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, has congratulated Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement he signed yesterday, the emir congratulated the governor on behalf of himself, his family and the entire emirate.

He further expressed confidence that the governor will deliver the best to the people of the state and to Nigeria at large judging by his commitment, experience and leadership qualities.

„On behalf of myself, family, Council members and the entire people of Gaya Emirate, we deem it apt to express our felicitation and congratulate you over your victory in the recently concluded Supreme Court Judgement.

„We are confident and convinced that His Excellency will continue delivering the best for Kano State and the nation in general judging from your capacity, vast experience, exposure, and leadership qualities.

„We join close associates and well-wishers to pray that Almighty Allah guide, protect and bless your victory.

„Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards,“ the emir wrote.