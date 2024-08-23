The Emir of Ilorin and chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, yesterday assured the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of his full support, especially on the ongoing urban renewal projects in the Ilorin metropolis.

The Emir said the urban renewal projects are necessary for socioeconomic development and a sustainable environment.

Sulu-Gambari encouraged AbdulRazaq to push through the massive infrastructural works.

“I am pleased with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq‘s foresight on the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of roads across the state, particularly within the Ilorin metropolis. What the government is doing is necessary to develop the capital city and the state at large,“ the Emir declared.

The monarch spoke when a government delegation led by the commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah, visited him in his palace in Ilorin.

“I am aware of the massive road projects going on, and as a traditional institution, we will continue to support the administration with prayers to succeed. You are doing the right thing. As I said before, the performance of the Governor is self-evident. You don’t listen to the naysayers when you embark on such projects. They will later appreciate it once you do it. So, I urge you to continue with the good job,” Sulu-Gambari added.

The delegation included the commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; the commissioner for Environment, Nafisat Buge; the executive chairman of Kwara State Geographical Information Service, Alh Abdulkareem Suleiman; the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; the senior special assistant on Infrastructure, Engr: Ladi Yusuf; and some senior bureaucrats.

The team visited the Emir to seek further support for the road project from the Works Roundabout to the Post Office through Emir’s Road down to Isale Oja and other areas in the Ilorin metropolis.

The Emir of Ilorin urged the government to continue its expansion programme without delay.

„It is good that you employ a traditional approach for your advocacy, and I want to assure you of maximum support to succeed. Don‘t be distracted. It is normal for a few individuals to say negative things about what you do. Your projects are visible for all to see. It would be best if you continued your infrastructural renewal and expansion programmes without further delay,“ the Emir said.

The commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquwwiy Olododo sought public support for the extensive construction works from the Ministry of Works Roundabout through Emir‘s road to Isale-Oja junction, Adifa to Gambari, and Balogun-Fulani back to the Emir‘s road, all in the state capital.

“From the Ministry of Works roundabout to Isale-Oja junction and from Adifa to Gambari and Balogun-Fulani back to Emir‘s Road is about 5.8km. This will be completed within four months,” he said.

„The traditional approach remains the best approach because, as the leader of the Emirate, we believe that once the Emir speaks to our people through the Alanguas, Daidus, and Magajis, effective communication would have been established, and compliance would be a lot easier.

„We need the support and collaboration of the Emir on the setbacks that the projects will reclaim. This will affect the temporary structures built on the government‘s setbacks along the routes. We also talked about the illegal refuse dump by some people, which endangers everyone,“ the commissioner said.