The Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has rejoiced with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on his 10th coronation anniversary.

Sulu-Gambari, in a statement by his press secretary, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, described Oba Ogunwusi as a phenomenal traditional ruler with a strong penchant for national interest.

Advertisement

He stressed that the Ooni’s contributions to security, unity, and social harmony have inspired widespread public support for him in the last 10 years of his reign as the 51st Ooni of Ile-Ife.

The Emir noted that the Ooni has “driven significant national interest, often involving deep commitment to shared cultural values, prosperity, and collective well-being among others.”

He recalled Oba Ogunwusi’s visit to the palace of Ilorin during an earlier period of his reign, championing unity in diversity, and through frequent interactions, demonstrating mutual respect and fostering cultural exchange.

The Emir wished Oba Ogunwusi more years of peaceful reign on the throne of his ancestors.

He also thanked the government and people of Osun State, as well as the federal government, for their support in his quest for peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.