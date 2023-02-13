Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has tasked traditional leaders in Nigeria to help in ensuring peaceful and violent free general elections.

Sani Bello gave the charge during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, HRH, Alhaji Muhammad Barau Muazu II at the Federal College of Education Field, Kontagora.

He said the traditional leaders are expected to be non-partisan before, during and after the elections as custodians of cultural heritage.

He said, “We believe this is another opportunity for the traditional rulers to uphold the confidence of the people and consolidate on the gains of their forebears by ensuring the continued peace, stability and progress of our nation.”

The governor described Sarkin Sudan as a gentle, compassionate, humble man full of perseverance and faith in the will of God.

He expressed optimism that the 7th Emir of Kontagora will provide needed leadership that would propel development to the Emirate as he is from a courageous and pious lineage.

“I congratulate the people of Kontagora for having an Emir whose pedigree, exposure and experience will be of great advantage in attracting phenomenal socio-economic development to the emirate and the state as a whole”, he said.

He also commended the kingmakers for a credible process that brought about the appointment of the Emir which he said further broadened the legitimacy and integrity of the traditional system, while promising that the government will continue to engage traditional institutions in governance.

In his acceptance speech, HRH, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Barau II, assured that he will stand by all his subjects and ensure peace, security and development of the Emirate while urging the people to remain law abiding and compassionate to one another.