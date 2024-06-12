Ad

Emir of Ringim, Dr Sayyadi Mahmud, has lost his son, the Daniyan Ringim, Alhaji Sagir Sayyadi Mahmud.

Mahmud died on Monday at the age of 50 during a brief illness.

Before his death, Sagir was Daniyan Ringim, district head of Kanya Maitsamiya and also a staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja

The deceased is survived by a wife, two children and his father, His Highness Sayyadi Mahmud Ringim and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

He was the sixth of Ringim’s 23 children.

In his condolence message, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi described Daniyan’s death as a great loss to the Ringim emirate and state.

He said the late Sagir was a young and promising princess loved by the people of his district and beyond because of his simplicity, kindness and service to humanity.

Governor Namadi then prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late Sagir eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi and give fortitude to the Ringim emirate to bear the irreversible loss.