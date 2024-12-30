Bauchi State, His Excellency Malam Bala Muhammad, and Yobe State Governor, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, were among the thousands of sympathisers who paid a condolence visit to Jigawa state Governor Malam Umar Namadi, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and his elder son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Late Hajiya Maryam Namadi died on Wednesday, a day after Abdulwahab Umar Namadi also died in a ghastly motor accident.

The governors paid a condolence visit to Governor Namadi over the weekend at his hometown of Kafin Hausa local government headquarters.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Muhammad described the death as heartbreaking and one of the deepest pains anyone can endure, urging Governor Namadi and his family to accept it as an act of destiny.

He then prayed to Almighty Allah to grant their souls eternal rest in perfect paradise and give fortitude to the family and Jigawa state people to bear the loss.

The emir of Kano, His Highness Sunusi Lamido Sunusi, paid a similar visit to commiserate with the Jigawa people over the double tragedy that struck Governor Malam Umar Namadi‘s Family.

The delegation of the leadership of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) Jigawa state chapter, led by its gubernatorial candidate in the last 2023 election, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, equally visited Kafin Hausa to commiserate with the Governor, his family, and the entire people of the state over the heat lost.

In a condolence message addressed to the governor, Malam Umar Namadi, the technical adviser on Health to the Jigawa state governor, Malam Isah Surajo, stated, ‚It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to you on the immeasurable loss of your beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, and your firstborn son, Abdulwahab Umar Namad.‘

“Your Excellency, in this time of mourning, I pray that Almighty Allah grants you and your family the strength to endure this unimaginable pain. May He provide you with the fortitude to bear this loss, grant the departed eternal peace in Al Jannatul Firdausi, and shower you with His infinite mercy and comfort, „Mr Suraro stated

In a press statement issued by the coalition of civil societies under the umbrella of the Jigawa Social Protection Platform, they also extended their heartfelt condolences to the governor over the tragedy,

The statement, signed by the group chairman, comrade Shuaibu Kafin Gana, prays that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest in Al Jannatul Firdausi and gives the governor, family, and the people of Jigawa State the strength and fortitude to bear this immense loss.