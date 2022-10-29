On Air Personality (OAP) and musical artist, Henry Ogunbodede popularly known as EmmCee RNB, has released his debut extended play (EP) titled, ‘Toxic Ship EP (B4 HVD)’.

The six-track solo EP which was in collaboration with a talented Afro soul act, Bobby Saka, is EmmCee RNB’s first body of work after 13 years of releasing several chart-topping singles.

The award-winning OAP noted that it took him three months to finish up the project, adding that this was the perfect time to release the body of work.

Sharing the producers he worked with in the EP, he said: “On this particular project I only worked with one artiste who happens to be the rave of the moment, ‘Bobby Saka Under HVD’ and an Abuja-based Producer, Joe waxxy.”

Meanwhile speaking on royalties and split sheet which has helped many artists and creatives in determining the percentage they get for their work on a particular project, EmmCee RNB said: “That won’t be a problem with the artiste and producer I have worked with. As we all know what everyone is entitled to and I believe we respect such agreements.”

EmmCee RNB, however, told his fans to anticipate visuals from the EP, saying, “Certainly there would be visuals to like three songs off the EP. We already shot a viral video for Love & Sex which would be out soon.”