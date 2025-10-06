Advertisement

Seyi Amao’s Emotional Appetite Therapy has ignited a powerful movement for women’s health, as demonstrated at an inspiring pre-launch dinner in Lagos.

The intimate event, themed “Come Hungry, Leave Whole,” brought together award-winning author and PCOS Conquerors founder, Seyi Amao, with advocates, medical experts, and community partners to champion holistic wellness, particularly for women navigating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and other health challenges, blending storytelling, science, and faith in an unforgettable evening.

Hosted by Deborah Oguike, known as “Debbie The Media Girl,” the evening was a collaboration between One Wellness Clinic and PCOS Conquerors, with support from ProSkin Aesthetic Clinic, Adam Scents, Sissy Remi, Tsemaye Binitie, BB Artistry, and Orange Mic. Together, they crafted an experience that mirrored the heart of Amao’s book, a call to move beyond feeding emotional cravings to nourishing lives holistically.

Amao described Emotional Appetite Therapy, as more than a book, as it is a pathway to wholeness. Her vision came alive through a carefully curated evening that combined expert insights, personal stories, and experiential elements.

Guests were treated to a stirring reflection from Dr. Elizabeth “Dr. Fabulous” Falabi, medical director of Feet2Fit Integrative Health & Wellness, who shared her own wellness journey.

A panel moderated by Sophia O. Emifoniye, CEO of Brunch Avenue, featured Dr. Jean Nassar, Pamela Bazi of One Wellness, and Hala El Hachem of ProSkin, diving into critical topics like fertility, nutrition, and holistic health.

The event also highlighted the intersection of financial and physical resilience, with Mrs. Joke Adu of Standard Chartered Bank, emphasising how financial empowerment supports overall well-being.

Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels of EcclesiaHills closed the evening with a blessing, framing the night as the start of a broader movement for women’s health.