A British Airways flight from London to Abuja was forced to make an emergency landing in Barcelona, Spain, after a passenger, identified as a retired Air Vice Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), died mid-flight.

Advertisement

The Anambra State-born retired senior officer, who was reportedly terminally ill, was being flown back to Nigeria for further medical treatment before his sudden demise.

According to sources, the plane carrying the man made an emergency landing at the El Prat Airport, Barcelona, as they struggled to resuscitate the ailing former military officer.

Advertisement

Details about the deceased passenger and the circumstances surrounding the death remained sketchy as of press time.

However, confirming the development, British Airways Regional Commercial Manager for Nigeria & Ghana, Mrs Tutu Otuyalo, said the deceased was terminally ill.

LEADERSHIP reports that the flight which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11pm on Sunday, October 5, was scheduled to land in Abuja at 5am on Monday but made an unexpected detour to Barcelona after the incident.

It was, however, gathered that the terminally ill retired AVM was being transported back to Abuja for further medication before his sudden demise.

British Airways has already apologised to traumatised passengers, even as efforts were ongoing to ensure that a new aircraft departs the Barcelona airport at 2pm this Monday. They were expected to land in Abuja at 7pm local time.

According to messages shared with the passengers, the airline apologised for the disruption and assured passengers that the Customer Care team would be available to assist with any questions or concerns.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support. British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline told the affected passengers in a general message.