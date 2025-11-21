The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has graduated the first cohort of participants from its ICT Academy in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to equip young Nigerians with digital skills for the evolving labour market.

Advertisement

The graduation ceremony in Abuja drew senior government representatives, private sector leaders, and development partners, all of whom were aligned in supporting initiatives that prepare Nigerian youth for opportunities in the digital economy.

NECA’s Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said the academy was established to bridge the nation’s digital skills gap and strengthen workforce readiness. He noted that the programme forms part of NECA’s broader commitment to boosting youth employability and innovation.

Advertisement

“As Nigeria continues to position itself for global competitiveness, the ICT Academy championed by NECA stands as a beacon of opportunity—bridging gaps, raising aspirations, and empowering the next generation of tech-driven talents,” Oyerinde said.

Representing the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, a government delegate, commended NECA for its role in advancing digital and vocational training. He reaffirmed the state’s readiness to collaborate with the organisation in expanding similar initiatives.

Sule noted the growing importance of large-scale digital skills development in meeting the needs of Nigeria’s rapidly changing labour market, adding that the graduation marked the beginning of a new phase for the beneficiaries, who had been trained in digital literacy, ICT fundamentals, and employability skills.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including the Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice President (Strategy & Policy – Workforce Development), Rimamskeb Nuhu; the managing director of ProHealth and chairman, NECA Northern Geographical Zone, Dr. Chinedu Nnabuihe, who served as Special Guest of Honour; representatives of the former Director-General, National Productivity Centre; the Deputy Director, Employment & Wages, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, representing the Honourable Minister; and the Partnership Unit Head, Digital Literacy & Capacity Building, NITDA, representing the Director-General of NITDA.