The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to bring to an end increasing banditry, abductions and killings in Nigeria, saying the situation is beyond alarming.

The Council, led by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), expressed its concern about the exponential increase in the level of insecurity in the country.

In a statement yesterday signed by NIREC executive secretary Fr Cornelius Omonokhua, the Council said that, recently, they had reported 13 farmers killed in Shiroro’s local government area of Niger State.

“150 persons abducted in Gobir District in Sokoto State, the District Head of Gatawa, Sokoto state gruesomely murdered, foiled bandits attack in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State and many others.

“This spate of attacks within the window period of one week is very disheartening and of great concern. NIREC, therefore, calls on the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts to eradicate these menaces in our society so that citizens can go about their normal businesses without fear or apprehension.”

The Council commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the release of those still in captivity, just as it called on all Nigerians to be cautious and vigilant and report any suspicious activity as security is a collective effort and not just for the government alone.