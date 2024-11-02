The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to public outrage over the arraignment of some minors in court for arson, treason and other crimes committed during the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests in the country, saying that only children below the age of seven are exempted from criminal liability and cannot be arraigned in court.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 76 suspects, who are largely minors, were arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests in some parts of the country following destruction of public property, attack of Policemen on duty and chanting anti-government songs, among others.

During the arraignment of the suspects in court on Friday in Abuja by the Police Force, about five of the minors collapsed, apparently because of exhaustion following weeks of detention without trial, a spectacle that sparked public outrage.

But, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while speaking on Channels TV, which was monitored by our correspondet on Friday, explained that minors aged seven and above can be charged to court, provided that due legal processes are followed.

“Those exempt from criminal liability under the law are those below seven. Once you are above seven, you can be charged to court. The only consideration is the specific procedures required. None of them is younger than seven. The youngest is around 13,” Adejobi said.

He further clarified that the Children and Young Persons Act allows for the prosecution of minors in certain cases. “The fact that someone is 13 does not mean they cannot be charged to court. Even under the Children and Young Persons Act, individuals can still be charged. We have charged them on behalf of the Federal Government,” he added.

ACP Adejobi also addressed concerns regarding the nature of the charges brought against the minors, explaining that they were not simply protesters but individuals who had engaged in unlawful activities during the demonstrations. “These are individuals who leveraged the #EndBadGovernance protests, hijacked it, became violent, and displayed flags from Russia and other countries, which is, of course, an offence. They are criminally liable, and we have not charged anyone underage,” he insisted.

During the court proceedings presided by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, five of the defendants, aged between 12 and 15, fainted shortly after the session began. Despite this, Justice Egwuatu granted bail of N10 million each to 67 of the suspects.

The arraignment and charges have sparked widespread debate, with human rights advocates calling for greater consideration of the treatment of minors involved in civil protests.