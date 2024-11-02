No fewer than 10,000 athletes, officials and dignitaries from 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to take part in the 43rd Public Service Games, which will kick off in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on November 27, 2024.

President of the Federation of Public Service Games (FPSG), Comrade Aloku Amiebi, who disclosed this on Saturday while speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, described the Public Service Games as one of the biggest sports festivals in the country.

Amiebi thanked the Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the state government, for accepting to host the nine-day sports festival.

He said: “Federal Public Service Games as it stands today, is one of the biggest sports festivals in the country. It is within the ranks of national sports festival in terms of size, in terms of the magnitude of the events and also in terms of size of participation.

“We will be expecting not less than 10,000 athletes, officials and dignitaries. For Rivers State to host such population, it is going to be a big win for the state in terms of commerce, in terms of hospitality, in terms of trade and also in terms of social economic activities. We want to us this opportunity to thank Rivers State governor for accepting to host this project.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said this was the second time the state would be hosting the public service games, saying it was last held in the state during the administration of former Governor Peter Odili.

Danagogo said: “On behalf of the governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, I want to thank the President of the Federation of Public Service Games, for choosing Rivers State to host this game. As you have said, the last time this state hosted this game was during the administration of former Governor Peter Odili.

“There is no doubt that Rivers State is indeed ready again to welcome all those coming for the federal public service games. His Excellency has granted his approval for this games to hold in Rivers State.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to get every necessary facility ready to ensure that we organise most very simeles and superlatives games in Rivers State. As you have already heard, the theme of the games is ‘Simplified Rivers 2024’. It is holden from November 27, 2024 through to December 5, 2024.

“His Excellency has asked me to thank both the federation at the national level and our own civil servants for coming together to see that sports is brought to the fore in the lives of our civil servants and public servants.”

In his remarks, chairman of the local organising committee for the games and Head of Service, Rivers State, Dr. George Nweke, said the sports festival will afford civil servants in the state the opportunity to interact with their colleagues in the federal civil service.

Nweke said: “As a civil servant, I am particularly happy that we will be receiving our colleagues from the federal civil service. As civil servants, we understand that this games will afford us the opportunity to interact with our colleagues and usher in new opportunities for our people here.”