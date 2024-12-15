Following her arrest in Lagos for comments made during a live Facebook video, a nurse and activist, Olamide Thomas who is known for her vocal stance on human rights, has been transferred to Abuja.

Thomas’ remarks which were directed at President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, came shortly after she was reportedly brutalised by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2024.

The activist who streamed the video on her Facebook page, expressed her frustrations over the alleged police brutality, invoking divine power and issuing condemnations.

In the footage, she appeared distressed, pleading for water after allegedly inhaling tear gas.

According to Premium Times, Thomas was arrested at her home in Shomolu, Lagos, at dawn on Friday by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a special tactical squad under the Inspector-General of Police.

Her location was reportedly tracked through her uncle, who had been detained earlier.

After being taken to Panti Police Station in Yaba and later to the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, Thomas was denied administrative bail.

On Saturday, she was flown to Abuja and handed over to the Cybercrime Unit of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

According to her associate, activist Netufo Tomide, “She has been transferred to the Police Cybercrime Centre under the FCID in Abuja.”. Another ally, Folayemi Akinfolarin, confirmed receiving a call from Thomas upon her arrival in Abuja.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore also confirmed the arrest on Facebook, writing, “This evening, I learned that Nurse Olamide Thomas Abiodun is being held by the Nigeria Police Force at Panti in Lagos, awaiting instructions from Police PPRO Muyiwa Adejobi from Abuja. The Nigeria Police are advised to free her immediately!”.

However, police spokespersons at various levels have remained tight-lipped.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, neither confirmed nor denied the transfer, while FCID spokesperson Funmi Eguaoje said, “I’ll let you know when I have the details.”

Attempts to reach the Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi for comments were unsuccessful.

The specific charges against Thomas remained unclear. However, earlier in November, her Facebook friend Lanre Shotunde was reportedly detained by the police in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of efforts to locate her.

Thomas’ arrest followed the police crackdown on the #EndSARS memorial procession held on October 20.

Reports indicated that 23 activists were arrested and teargassed at the Lekki Tollgate during the commemoration.

The Socialist Workers League (SWL), a group Thomas was affiliated with, condemned her arrest, calling it an “abduction.”

In a statement, they declared, “We vehemently condemn the abduction of nurse Olamide by officers of the Nigerian Police Force from her home.”

October 20 is observed annually in Nigeria to honour the victims of the 2020 Lekki Tollgate shooting, where security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

The #EndSARS movement, which started as a campaign against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has since evolved into a symbol of resistance against systemic governance failures in Nigeria.

The arrest of nurse Thomas has since sparked outrage on social media, with Nigerians calling for her immediate release.