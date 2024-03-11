The Executive Project Director of Connect Hub NG, Rinu Oduala, has garnered a prestigious nomination for the Forbes Woman Africa Young Achiever Award.

This recognition underscores her remarkable contributions to various causes, particularly in advocating for equality, justice, humanity, and community advancement.

In an announcement shared on her social media handle, Rinu expressed her gratitude to Forbes for the nomination, posting a screenshot of the email notification she received.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Rinu’s journey as a human rights advocate began early on.

She holds a diploma from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and is currently pursuing studies in Chemistry at Lagos State University.

Rinu’s activism spans a wide range of issues affecting youth, health, women, children, and underserved communities.

Notably, she emerged as a prominent figure during the #ENDSARS movement, advocating for police reform and accountability.

Her leadership as the CEO of The Savvy Reach and as the founder of a youth-led organization has empowered individuals and facilitated connections to foster positive change.

During the #ENDSARS protests, Rinu faced adversity when her bank account, along with those of other peaceful demonstrators, was frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Despite these challenges, Rinu’s resilience and dedication to her cause have earned her recognition from leading brands as a community organizer and brand strategist.

Rinu’s commitment to addressing systemic issues, particularly police brutality and mass incarceration, has positioned her as a key influencer in the fight for justice in Nigeria.

Following the 2020 Lekki shooting, she was appointed to the Lagos State Judiciary Panel of Inquiry by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, further amplifying her impact on policy-making and reform efforts.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as Rinu was recently included in NBC’s list of “31 Women Creating a Positive Impact in Africa.”

As she continues to advocate for change and inspire others to join her cause, Rinu Oduala exemplifies the spirit of resilience and activism that defines a true young achiever.