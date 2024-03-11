The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended four most wanted suspected kidnappers in Ngurore, Yola South Local Government and recovered one AK-47 rifle in the state.

The police said it acted in collaboration with hunters upon credible information and arrested Saddam Ahmadu of Belel in Maiha Local Government and Buba Adamu at Shani Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspects was arrested after allegedly collecting N4,700,000 ransom from the relatives of the victims.

Other suspects arrested with the kingpins include a 37-year-old Ahmed Muhammad, a resident of Song Local Government Area; Muhammed Haruna, 25, a resident of Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area, were arrested who were arrested while avoiding arrest in their hideouts.

One AK-47 Assault rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects during the operation.