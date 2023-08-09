Enforcement Alone Can’t Curb Corruption In Nigeria – ICPC Chair

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye has said enforcement alone cannot get rid of corruption in Nigeria.

Owasanoye said eradicating corruption would require attitudinal change and promotion of core societal values.

The chairman, represented by Mr Hassan Mohammed, the Resident Anti-corruption commissioner in Kaduna State said this yesterday in Kaduna during a sensitisation workshop on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

He said that citizens must respect the laws of the land, keep their words, do their duties with diligence, respect and value other human beings.

“The citizens must not get involved in stealing from the government, cheating others or any form of deception,” he added.

The ICPC chairman, however, said that the reality of the situation in Nigeria “is that many people are far from the ideal”, as such it would require intentional efforts to turn things around.