FCT-IRS Condemns Payment Of Abuja Taxes To FIRS, States

Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has condemned what it described as wrongful remittances of taxes meant for the agency to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The acting executive chairman of FCT-IRS, Haruna Abdullahi, also criticised the payment of personal income tax that is supposed to be paid to FCT-IRS to other states of the federation.

Abdullahi raised these concerns yesterday in Abuja while speaking at a two-day workshop organised in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, to ensure proper use of IPPIS and GIFMIS platforms.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) are platforms used for financial transactions and taxation in the public sector.

The acting chairman noted that tax remittances were significant pillars of the financial system, which served as a critical revenue source needed for economic development, promotion of wealth redistribution, and contribution to the overall welfare of the society.