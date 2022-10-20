The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers has applauded Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his giant strides and unparalleled investment in up-scaling infrastructural development in the state.

The governor while reiterating his administration’s commitment towards providing efficient and sustainable infrastructure to meet with the growing demands for the future said the projected increase in number of vehicles on the roads and subsequent rise in traffic volumes are responsible for issues of traffic congestion and infrastructural pressure.

The governor represented by the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye received the fellowship certificate and honours regalia on behalf of the Governor at the 20th International Civil Engineering Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, “Eko Akete 2022” which was held at the Podium International Events Ikeja .

Responding on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu, Adeyoye said that the achievement of the Governor in infrastructure is glaring, adding that it is as a result of the combination of ingenious thinking and genuine desire to change the face of infrastructure.

He said his administration would continue to leverage technology to transform the state’s economy while easing impediments for businesses to flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in the forum with the theme , ‘Sustainable Civil Infrastructure Development in a Challenging Economy’ confirmed that construction in the roads and highways sector have significantly increased in recent years.

He also noted that to improve efficiency and lower the impact on the environment , giving the present administration’s thrust on the sector, innovative materials and methods (cold asphalt patching and rigid pavements) automation and machine control technologies in the construction sector is encouraged by his administration.

According to him, the precast pre-stressed concrete technology is now widely used in construction of bridges, flyovers, because of the state’s peculiar terrain.

The National Chairman of the Institution, Engr. Dr.Jang Tanko welcomed participants and assured them of a memorable experience during the Conference.