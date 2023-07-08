Engineers Urge Frderal Govt To Address Rising Emigration Challenges

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has called on the federal government of Nigeria to look into the rising migrations challenges facing Nigeria, saying it may make the country less attractive for foreign direct investments.

The president of the society, Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil said this yesterday, at the Charles Mbanefo 1st Memorial Lecture of Nigeria Society of Engineers, Abuja Branch, in Abuja, titled “Rising emigration of professionals and impact on Nigeria’s development: A case study of Engineers.”

The NSE president who was represented by his deputy president; Engr. Margret Aina Oguntala, stated that the evidence has shown, many young and elderly Nigerians are bent on leaving the country in which they have lost hope of opportunities to realise their life ambitions.

He said, “It is my pleasure and delight to address you today at this annual event which honours our great leader, father, mentor, friend, a Fellow and Past President of the great and honourable the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Late Engr. Charles Mbanefo.

“Since the approval of the Abuja Branch by the NSE Council in 1985, The Branch has continually played its role as the Mother Branch to all branches of NSE in the FCT, priding itself as “the Unity Branch”.

“Today’s lecture has taken a dimension from our regular technical discuss and touching on issues concerning us as citizens of our great Nation, Nigeria; Rising Emigration of Professionals and Impact on Nigerian’s Development, A Case Study of Engineers.