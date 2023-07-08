Agbomhere Cautions APC Aspirants On Edo Guber

The South-South zonal organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has cautioned aspirants seeking the ticket of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State not to waste their resources in pursuit of their ambition if they are not ready to abide by the party’s zoning arrangement in the state.

In a statement, Agbomhere said complaints by any of the aspirants for failing to get the party’s ticket would be seen as a waste of time and a distraction to the party’s drive to reclaim the governorship seat in the state.

Agbomhere said the All Progressives Congress would ensure that the spirit of justice, fairness and equity was considered to foster the brotherhood that had existed among the Binis, Esansand Afenmais who have continued to stand on a tripod all these years to ensure a united and peaceful state.

While admitting that it was the right of the Afemais in Edo North and Binis in Edo South to aspire to the governorship seat, Agbomhere emphasised that it was only the people that can choose who they want as governor. He said this time around, or to be precise, for Edo 2024, no individual would seat in the comfort of his bedroom to impose a candidate on Edo people, adding that the people would choose their governor from among the aspirants, and the candidate to be chosen must have an untainted record of patriotism, sacrifice and service to community.

The organising secretary reiterated that the party would give Esans the right of first refusal for the party’s ticket in the poll barring any last minute change.