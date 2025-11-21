The Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, has been shut down after an aircraft with registration 5N-BZN experienced a nose-wheel fault while landing on Runway 08 and became immobile.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henry Agbebire, all passengers and crew were safely disembarked and evacuated to the terminal, using the Apron buses.

He, however, stated that emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and were on scene to ensure the safety of occupants and to secure the aerodrome.

“At approximately 19:10 hrs this evening, an aircraft operating into Enugu from Lagos (registration 5N-BZN) experienced a fault with the nose-landing gear while landing on Runway 08 and became immobile on the runway.

“Emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and were on scene to ensure the safety of occupants and to secure the aerodrome. FAAN’s airport emergency resources, including fire tenders and medical standby, were deployed as standard procedure.

“All passengers and crew were safely disembarked and evacuated to the terminal, using the Apron buses. Evacuation was completed without injury and concluded at 19:48 hrs. FAAN’s Rescue & Firefighting were in position while the aircraft and airside were secured,” FAAN said.

Agbebire assured that FAAN will continue to provide updates to the public, saying the authority will not speculate on the causes of the incident at the preliminary stage.

“FAAN’s immediate priority is the safety of passengers, crew and airport users. FAAN will continue to secure the site and support the aircraft operator and investigators,” he said.

Agbebire assured that the agency will “Work with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the designated accident/incident investigation authority to ensure a thorough technical review of the occurrence. NCAA and the accident investigation authority (Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau / appropriate body) have statutory responsibilities for technical investigations and causation findings; FAAN will support those agencies with information and on-site assistance as requested.

“Provide updates to the public as authoritative information becomes available. FAAN will not speculate on causes at this preliminary stage,” the statement stated.