The Bauchi state government, through the State Civil Service Commission (CSC), has suspended four senior officials of the Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, over alleged gross misconduct.

The suspended officials include the Director of Education and Provost, Garba Hussaini, and the Deputy Director of Administration and Human Resources, as well as the former Registrar, Haruna Babaji Umar.

Also affected are the Chief Executive Officer (Accounts) and Bursar, Umar Alhaji Yusuf; and the Chief Clerical Officer and Cashier, Mohammed Usman.

Their suspension was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday by the Commission’s Information Officer, Saleh Umar, who said the action formed part of ongoing efforts to sanitise the state civil service.

According to him, the suspensions were approved during the Commission’s plenary session No. CRA.MTG.42.2025 held on Thursday.

The statement further explained that the decision was made to allow further investigation into the allegations made against the officers.

“The officers were found guilty of misconduct that contradicts Bauchi State Public Service (BSPSR) Regulations – 0327 (x) and (xxii) and interdicted under rules 0329 (i), (ii) and (iii) to further distance them from their duty posts for seamless and smooth investigation,” the statement read in part.

According to the Commission, all four officers are to receive 50% of their salaries, effective October 28, 2025, pending the conclusion of the case.

In a related development, the Commission rejected an appeal seeking a review of the dismissal of Mr Joshua N. Amos, an education officer who was working with the State Special School Management Board.

Amos had petitioned the Commission through his counsel, Ada-Kwaltings & Partners, requesting that the CSC reconsider its earlier decision.

The Commission, however, affirmed its initial action, stating that all procedures were duly followed in accordance with the Public Service Regulations, circulars, and other relevant establishment laws.

Amos was dismissed on 11 September 2025, from Government College, Azare, over sexual harassment, a case the Commission insisted must stand in the interest of protecting children’s welfare, morals and integrity.

“The Commission is assured to protect our future, especially as it affects our children’s good upbringing for their good morals, norms and integrity,” the statement added.

Additionally, the CSC approved the promotion of 21 officers to higher grades, including Deputy Chief Librarian, Assistant Chief Librarian, and Principal Librarian, across Grade Levels 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Also promoted were an Assistant Chief Executive Officer and a Chief Confidential Secretary.

Addressing the session, Chairman of the Commission, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Muhammad, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, integrity, transparency and fairness.

He expressed concern over the lax attitude of some civil servants toward understanding civil service regulations, warning that ignorance of disciplinary procedures could lead to avoidable sanctions.

Ibrahim urged all workers to familiarise themselves with the rules of the Service to ensure strict compliance and professionalism.