The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igboeze South federal constituency of Enugu State in the 2023 elections, Chief Ejike Omeje, has died in an auto crash that occured on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Omeje died in the morning hours in a ghastly motor accident along Erina-Edem-Ani Road in Nsukka local government area of the State.

A source said Omeje had accident while driving back to Enugu after attending a political meeting. His car ran into the bush and hit a big tree.

Omeje, who was driving in his car from Edem-Ani community to Nsukka town, was alone in his car when the incident happened.

It was gathered that Omeje was rushed to Bishop Shanahan Hospital Nsukka where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

When contacted, the director-general of Omeje Campaign, Mr. Ejiofor Agada, confirmed the incident but declined further comment.

Also, Mr Solomon Akor, the State Publicty Secretary of APC in Enugu State said he heard the tragic news but had not been officially informed.

Omeje, an Abuja-based Pharmacist and House of Representatives Candidate of APC for Nsukka/Igboeze-South federal constituency, had inaugurated his campaign office located at No 5 Aku Road Nsukka, on October 28, 2022.