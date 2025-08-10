The Progressive Group, under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that they would gladly welcome the governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into their party if he decides to join the party.

A former chairman of the party in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, made the remarks at the weekend during the Progressive Group’s stakeholders’ meeting held in Enugu.

Nwoye dismissed claims that the suspended state chairman, Ugo Agbala, and the minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, could block Governor Mbah’s entry into the APC.

He said that the Progressive Group comprises members of APC in Enugu State, some apolitical individuals and members of other political parties who are progressive-minded and committed to the betterment of the country and Enugu State in particular.

He therefore disclosed that they would not hesitate to welcome Mbah into the APC.

“Agbala has been suspended by his ward, and a court order has barred him and nine others from parading themselves as chairman and members. The minister is equally not in a position to speak for the APC; he’s just a member of the Federal Executive Council,” Nwoye said.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu, during his visit to Enugu on February 4, urged support for Mbah regardless of party affiliation.

“One of the motions we passed was to receive Governor Mbah into the APC if he decides to join and to support his re-election bid in 2027, in line with the president’s directive,” Nwoye added.

Nwoye also commended President Tinubu for signing into law the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture in Enugu State and appointing an indigene as Chief of Naval Staff.

“The president has made impactful use of subsidy savings in Enugu State. He recently approved the Federal University of Agriculture for the state and earlier appointed an Enugu son as Chief of Naval Staff. Enugu State will reciprocate by supporting his re-election in 2027,” he stated.

He commended Governor Mbah for his quality leadership and inclusive governance and urged him to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.