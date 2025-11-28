The Enugu State Government has nullified the marriage between a teenage girl, Precious Oyiga, aged 15, and an adult man in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area of the State, Sopuluchukwu Odoh, 33, after videos and images of the marriage celebration went viral on social media.

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, explained that the state government moved swiftly to stop what she described as an “illegal, harmful, and unacceptable union,” noting that the marriage had already been consummated before the government’s intervention.

The Commissioner averred that the Ministry had earlier invited all parties involved for questioning to understand why an underage girl was married off despite the grave dangers of early marriage, including lifelong psychological trauma, vesico-vaginal fistula (VVF), cervical cancer, and economic disempowerment.

Advertisement

When the individuals failed to honour the invitation, the Ministry, working with security agencies, secured the arrest of the girl’s parents, the groom’s parents, the groom, and the matchmaker, a native doctor identified as Mrs. Patience Ndidiamaka, popularly known as an Ezenwanyi.

During a protected interview, Precious revealed that she was forced into the marriage and had never attended school.

She confirmed clearly that she did not consent to becoming a wife. The groom’s mother, Mrs. Ngozi Odoh stated that her son was an only child, which motivated her to “secure a wife” for him, but was unable to justify procuring an underage girl when told of the legal implications.

The matchmaker, Mrs. Ndidiamaka, claimed she did not know that child marriage was a crime. The Ministry’s legal team immediately educated her and others on the provisions of the Enugu State Child Rights Law, which criminalises early marriage and prescribes penalties for offenders.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Nkechi Ewoh, further sensitised all parties on child protection, gender-based violence, and the severe health risks associated with early marriage.

All arrested persons have been handed over to security agencies for full investigation and prosecution. Precious, along with a two-year-old baby, whose mother was yet to be identified, has been placed under the protective care of the Ministry’s Child Development Department.

Mrs. Enih confirmed that the Enugu State Government will take full responsibility for Precious’ rehabilitation and education.

She assured the public that Enugu State remained firm in its commitment to end all forms of child abuse and harmful traditional practices.

The Commissioner also expressed appreciation to the chairman of Igbo-Eze North local government area council, Hon. Ogbonna Ogallah, the Member representing the constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Clifford Nnaemeka Obe, and the chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Robinson Odo, for their rapid response and collaboration with the Ministry over the development.