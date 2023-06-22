Enugu Govt Plans Civil Service Migration To e-Governance

Enugu State governor Peter Mbah has hinted of his resolve to migrate the state’s civil service from manual means of operations to e-governance.

Mbah said the new direction would be made possible through the training of the workforce on digital transformation and other innovative technologies.

The governor disclosed this yesterday when the duo of the newly appointed head of service, Mr Kenneth Ugwu, and the principal secretary to the governor, Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, took their oaths of office at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu.

While congratulating them on their appointments, Governor Mbah said they were considered for the offices based on their track records and wealth of experience in the civil service, even as he expressed confidence that they would help to drive the digitalisation policy of his administration.

“Your track records in the civil service precede you. We have no doubt that your profile and experience in the civil service will benefit the government and people of Enugu State,” the governor stated.