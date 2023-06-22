Chrisland Varsity Set To Hold Maiden Inaugural Lecture

A leading institution dedicated to excellence in education and research, Chrisland University, Abeokuta is set to hold its maiden inaugural lecture.

The lecture is scheduled to hold on 5th July, 2023 at the University Auditorium.

A statement signed by the registrar, Mr Samuel Omotoso yesterday said the inaugural lecture titled “Interests” will be delivered by Prof. Babafemi Adesina Badejo, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations.

He said the epoch-making event will showcase the knowledge, expertise, and achievements of Chrisland University’s esteemed faculty, setting the stage for a new tradition of intellectual discourse and inspiration.

“Members of the University Community, friends, and well-wishers are invited to this epoch-making event as the lecture will not only showcase the intellectual prowess of Chrisland University’s faculty but also serves as a celebration of the collaborative spirit that drives the institution forward,” the statement added.