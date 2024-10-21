Advertisement

The Enugu State Government has dismissed the illegal sit-at-home order by faceless persons, noting that the state has since moved on from that era.

Therefore, the government directed citizens to go about their lawful businesses, as the security agencies and infrastructure had covered every inch of Enugu State to ensure the security of lives and property.

This was even as the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police also countermanded criminal elements‘ sit-at-home advisory, declaring that any attempt to disrupt peace and security would be met with“decisive action.”

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Sunday, the government said, Our attention has been drawn to a video by a criminal element making the rounds on social media advising the people of the South East region to stay at home on Monday and Tuesday this week.

“The Enugu State government frowns at such audacity. The state has since passed that dark and ignominious era when criminals and never-do-wells determine when people should go about their lawful businesses or sit at home against their will.

“But for emphasis and sake of clarity, the government wishes to reiterate to our citizens, civil servants, traders, farmers, student’s business owners that there will be no sit-at-home in any inch of the state. Citizens should go about their lawful businesses.

“The Dr. Peter Mbah Administration has demonstrated the will and capacity to keep the state safe.

The state has established adequate security arrangements and infrastructure to track down and deal with every criminal who wants to test the government‘s and Ndi Enugu‘s will on this matter.

Also, workers and businesses that fail to turn up at their places of work or business will have themselves to blame for sabotaging the effort of the government to maintain law and order in the state,“ Onyia stated.

In the same vein, the state police command, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, has urged the people to go about their lawful duties.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has described the advice and the reasons for a sit-at-home by a criminally-minded and faceless individual as baseless, unwarranted, and a deliberate attempt to incite fear and unrest in the State.

CP Kanayo emphasises that Enugu State has long moved past such criminally motivated illegal sit-at-home orders or advice, which are often designed to destabilise the people‘s social, economic, and psychological well-being under the guise of secessionist agitations.

The Commissioner encourages citizens to carry on with their lawful activities without fear or intimidation, assuring them that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are fully prepared to maintain peace and security across the State. He warns that any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt public order will be ruthlessly dealt with.

CP Kanayo also urges parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against being used for any act inimical to the peace and security of the State, warning that the legal consequences of such involvements will be dire.