Enugu Govt To Shut Schools, Markets Observing Sit-at-home Order

Enugu State government has warned that it will shut down schools, markets and other businesses that obey the one week sit at home order issued by faceless persons.

The government gave the warning in statement signed by the secretary to state government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.

The statement disclosed that reports on social media reveal that proprietors of private schools in the state were sending messages to their pupils and students to the effect that they should not come to school from Tuesday, on the account of the illegal one week sit-at-home order allegedly declared by faceless non-state actors in the state.

“The Enugu State government is alarmed and dismayed by this development and hereby warns that any school that fails to open and function normally from today will have its license revoked immediately.”

“The Enugu State government also extends the same warning to market unions and shop owners in the state. All markets and shops in the various markets must be open to customers from today or be shut down indefinitely,” Onyia said

He reiterated the ban in any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it was evil and antithetical to all values the state holds dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hard work, creativity and productivity.