Gov Eno To Overhaul State-owned Power Plant

As the federal government plans to grant leverage to states to generate and distribute electricity, Akwa Ibom State government has ordered effective auditing and overhaul of the state-owned Independent Power Plant (IPP).

Governor Umo Eno, who handed down the order during his familiarisation tour of the firm at Ikot Abasi local government area, explained that the move became necessary in order to ascertain the problem areas of the plant with a view to fixing them for optimum electricity generation and distribution.

He said it is not in his habit to act on reports from the field without confirming things by himself, and noted that it was his administrative style that prompted him to embark on the fact – finding mission with the full state government apparatus.

Governor Eno said that a lot has been unravelled on the operations of the power plant and called for a comprehensive audit report to enable him ascertain his take-off point in tackling the challenges.

He appreciated the Ministry of Power, Board and Management of Ibom Power and Savannah Energy, for agreeing to proffer solutions to issues affecting the efficiency of the company, assuring that repositioning the company would make it run optimally and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the state.

He said, “This is part of my familiarisation tour of companies and parastatals of government; I mean companies that the government controls shares. It is just to familiarize myself with those facilities. That’s why we are doing this.